Kathua rape case: Bollywood celebs feel 'ashamed',condemn crime against women

New Delhi: The horrific rape case of an eight-year-old in Kathua has shaken the entire nation. Prominent figures from various walks of life are joining the force to condemn crime against women.

Holding up placards that read, "I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForAsifa'', fearless actors Swara Bhaskar, Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha among others have taken to Twitter to protest against the Kathua rape case.

Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin woh paani hai.#JusticeForAsifa #JusticeForUnnao #JusticeForOurChild #WakeUpTheGovernment#ArrestTheGuilty Don't let this matter be pushed aside by the news-cycle driven media. Raise your voice, put up your own pictures and tag me. pic.twitter.com/hf5oj3uyBJ — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 13, 2018

Earlier, noted screenwriter Javed Akhtar said it was high time that people came forward in support of women rights. All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua.