Kathua rape case: Bollywood celebs feel 'ashamed',condemn crime against women

New Delhi: The horrific rape case of an eight-year-old in Kathua has shaken the entire nation. Prominent figures from various walks of life are joining the force to condemn crime against women.
Holding up placards that read, "I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForAsifa'', fearless actors Swara Bhaskar, Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha among others have taken to Twitter to protest against the Kathua rape case.
I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild #JusticeForAasifa
8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered.
In ‘Devi’-sthaan temple. #Kathua and lest we forget #unnao Shame on us! #BreakTheSilence #EndTheComplicity #ActNow pic.twitter.com/O8rABOrZq9
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 13, 2018
— Kalki केकला (@kalkikanmani) April 13, 2018
#JusticeForOurChild #KathuaCoverUp #Unnao #EndRape #NoMoreRapeyCops #NoMoreRapistsInParliament pic.twitter.com/TkV92rGyGx
— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 13, 2018
Rape is an act of violence. It should be banned.
I am Hindustan.
I am Ashamed.#JusticeForOurChild #JusticeForAasifa
8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered.
In 'Devi' - sthaan temple. #Kathua and lest we forget #unnao
Shame on us. #BreaktheSilence #EndTheComplicity #ActNow #BanRape pic.twitter.com/lMAreG956F
— Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) April 13, 2018
Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin woh paani hai.#JusticeForAsifa #JusticeForUnnao #JusticeForOurChild #WakeUpTheGovernment#ArrestTheGuilty
Don't let this matter be pushed aside by the news-cycle driven media. Raise your voice, put up your own pictures and tag me. pic.twitter.com/hf5oj3uyBJ
— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 13, 2018
I am Hindustan.I am Ashamed. #JusticeForAasifa
8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered.
In ‘Devi’-sthaan temple. #Kathua pic.twitter.com/vi62IueHDQ
— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 13, 2018
Earlier, noted screenwriter Javed Akhtar said it was high time that people came forward in support of women rights. All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua.
Abhishek Bachchan shared the 8-year-old rape victim's picture and hashtagged her name. Director Hansal Mehta retweeted The New York Times piece which detailed how her rape and murder led to protests by Hindu nationalists who defended the accused in the case.
"Inhuman!!! Appalling !!!!! Justice has to has to be served!!!!!," tweeted Karan Johar.
Is this nationalism Mehta wrote alongside the link. Sonam Kapoor also shared the same article and called out fake nationals and fake Hindus in her tweet.
Anushka Sharma wrote, "The cruelest form of evil is harming an innocent child. What is happening to the world we live in??? These people should be given the most severe punishment there is! Where are we heading as humanity? Shaken to my core."
Anupam Kher tweeted, "Shocked, saddened & angry!!"
Parineeti Chopra posted, "HOW do human beings go through evil acts on another human? During an act, how do they not stop? Is there no concience? No guilt? No regret? No humanity? HOWWW do you allow yourself to go through raping and killing a child?! Cannot understand it."
Twinkle Khanna wrote, "I look at this first as a mother and it’s completely heartbreaking, as a woman I feel rage and as an Indian I am absolutely ashamed."
(With inputs from IANS)