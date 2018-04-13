हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kathua rape case: Bollywood celebs feel 'ashamed',condemn crime against women

The horrific rape case of an eight-year-old in Kathua has shaken the entire nation. Prominent figures from various walks of life are joining the force to condemn crime against women.

New Delhi: The horrific rape case of an eight-year-old in Kathua has shaken the entire nation. Prominent figures from various walks of life are joining the force to condemn crime against women.

Holding up placards that read, "I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForAsifa'', fearless actors Swara Bhaskar, Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha among others have taken to Twitter to protest against the Kathua rape case.

Tags:
KathuaKathua rape caseUnnaoUNNAO rape caseBollywoodJaved AkhtarAbhishek Bachchan
