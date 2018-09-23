Katie Price checks into rehab

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katie Price

TV personality Katie Price has checked into rehab to get treated for her post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Los Angeles: TV personality Katie Price has checked into rehab to get treated for her post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The 40-year-old is being treated at the Priory after her family urged her to get over her drinking and drugs addiction, reports thesun.co.uk.

Price's mother Amy, who has a terminal lung condition, said it was heartbreaking to watch her daughter "crumble".

"Katie has been her own worst enemy and behaved like an idiot at times but she has been tearing herself apart for years. To see what Katie is going through and how she has been treated hurts me and my family. No mother or father wants to see their child treated like this, watch as they crumble, and feel powerless to help. It's unbearable," Price's mother added.

The reality TV star, who is fighting bankruptcy, met with her doctor and medical team on Thursday. 

She has been put on a curfew but will be allowed to go home in the evenings to look after her five children - Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and Bunny, four.

Price is also banned from social media and her phone has been confiscated.

