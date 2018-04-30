Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur are prepping for Indian Avengers, Sidharth Malhotra shares proof

New Delhi: There's no doubt that actress Katrina Kaif is a hardcore fitness enthusiast. Time and again she has treated her fans with her gym videos and picture. In a video shared by Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina's new gym buddy seems to be her Fitoor co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. But according to Sidharth, the two actors are prepping hard for Indian Avengers.

Taking to Twitter, Sidharth Malhotra shared a video of Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif and captioned it, "Prepping for the Indian #Avengers #KatrinaKaif #AdityaRoyKapoor."

Marvel Studio's biggest superhero film 'Avengers: Infinity War' has become 2018's highest Hollywood earner in India till date with its gross box office collections of Rs 120.09 crore.

The film, which brings together the largest gathering of superheroes to battle it out against supervillain Thanos, also had the biggest day one opening ever for a Hollywood movie in the country.

The net box office collections of the film, which released in India on April 27, is Rs 94.03 crore.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movie collected Rs 40.13 (gross) on day one, Rs 39.1 on day two and Rs 41.67 crore on Sunday.

'Avengers: Infinity War' stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tom Holland, among others.

(With inputs from IANS)