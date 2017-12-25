Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are giving us BFF goals this Christmas—See pic

New Delhi: A few days ago, we came across a video in which Katrina turned Alia's gym trainer, commanding her to workout like never before! Really, Alia and Katrina give us major BFF goals from time to time and each one of us wishes for a friend like that.

Today, on the occasion of Christmas, the BFF duo took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo.

Here's Alia Bhatt's Instagram post:

The image has been captioned as-

“merry with katy”

Katrina, shared the same photo and captioned it as-

“Merry christmassssss”

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Raazi, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The movie is slated to release on May 11, 2018.

On the other hand, Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai set the cash registers ringing in the Box Office the moment the movie released.

Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Salman Khan and is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.