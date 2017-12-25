हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are giving us BFF goals this Christmas—See pic

Today, on the occasion of Christmas, the BFF duo took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 10:37 AM IST
Comments |
Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are giving us BFF goals this Christmas—See pic

New Delhi: A few days ago, we came across a video in which Katrina turned Alia's gym trainer, commanding her to workout like never before! Really, Alia and Katrina give us major BFF goals from time to time and each one of us wishes for a friend like that.

Today, on the occasion of Christmas, the BFF duo took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo.

Here's Alia Bhatt's Instagram post:

 

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

The image has been captioned as-

“merry with katy”

Katrina, shared the same photo and captioned it as-

“Merry christmassssss”

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Raazi, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The movie is slated to release on May 11, 2018.

On the other hand, Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai set the cash registers ringing in the Box Office the moment the movie released.

Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Salman Khan and is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Tags:
Katrina KaifAlia Bhatttiger zinda haiChristmas 2017Merry Christmas
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone attends midnight mass—See pic

Trending