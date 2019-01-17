हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and her little fan go twinning in red, pic breaks the internet!

The picture was shared by a fan club on Instagram. 

Katrina Kaif and her little fan go twinning in red, pic breaks the internet!

New Delhi: Bollywood's very own Barbie Doll, Katrina Kaif was appreciated much by the fans and critics alike for her performance in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Kat has an ocean of fan following who simply adore her.

She has several fan clubs on Twitter and Instagram sharing her regular pictures and videos. Recently, she posed with her little fan wearing the same red jersey and the picture found its way to the internet. No prize for guessing that this photo went viral within minutes.

The picture was shared by a fan club on Instagram. Check it out:

Well, after Kat has posed with this little boy on previous occasions as well. So, after digging a little bit, we found out that the boy named Abeer is Kat's manager's son and the actress is really fond of him.

Aww, isn't it adorable?

On the work front, the buzz is strong that Katrina might be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar. Nothing has been announced officially as yet but rumours are rife that makers are considering Kat for the part.

Now, if that happens then this will be a must-watch for fans as Akshay and Katrina have previously proved to be a hit pair on-screen.

Meanwhile, Katrina has Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' up for release this year. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the screens this Eid on June 5, 2019.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Katrina KaifKatrinakatrina kaif viral picKatrina Kaif picsred jerseyBharat

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close