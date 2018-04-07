Katrina Kaif arrives at former beau Salman Khan's Mumbai residence — Check photos

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was granted a bail by the Jodhpur court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, today arrived at his Mumbai residence.

As expected, a host of celebrities and his close friends from the industry arrived at the landmark sea-facing Galaxy Apartments to meet the star. Salman's former girlfriend and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' co-star was among the celebrities who arrived at the actor's residence to extend her emotional support.

Katrina was snapped arriving at the Galaxy Apartments.

Several other actors were also seen arriving at Salman's residence to meet their favourite actor. Take a look at the photos:

On Thursday, Sonakshi Sinha, Ramesh Taurani, Sneha Ullal, Poonam Sinha, Daisy Shah, Amrita Arora were seen arriving at his residence.

Earlier, the actress was expected to visit Jodhpur to meet Salman, who was announced guilty and sentenced to a five-year imprisonment for killing the rare antelopes during the shooting of 'Hum Sath Sath Hain'. However, the actor was released from the jail after getting bail from the Jodhpur district and session court.