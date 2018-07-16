हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif birthday: Unknown facts about out the stunner!

Katrina, today is one of the most sought-after actresses in B-Town.

Katrina Kaif birthday: Unknown facts about out the stunner!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Katrina Kaif celebrates her 35th birthday on July 16 and we must say that the stunner of an actress has come a long way! She started off in the Hindi film industry 'Boom' in 2003 but it was 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' (2005) and 'Namastey London' (2007) respectively which got her name and fame.

Katrina, today is one of the most sought-after actresses in B-Town and also the best one when it comes to dancing. On her birthday, we thought of digging out some lesser-known facts about the diva and we bet you didn't know any of these.

Her real name is Her real name is Katrina Turquotte.

She was born in Hong Kong. But, she has lived in several countries. Kat has seven siblings.

Katrina was spotted by filmmaker Kaizad Gustad at a fashion show in London, reportedly.

Apart from Hindi films, Katrina has also worked in Telugu and Malayalam cinema.

Kaif's highest-grossing films Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Dhoom 3 (2013) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017) rank among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

On the professional front, the leggy lass, who is now an avid social media user, will be seen in some great films. She has Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead beside her up for release on December 21, 2018.

Also, she will be seen in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) 'Thugs Of Hindostan' with Aamir Khan. It features Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The film is releasing this Diwali.

Here's wishing Katrina a very happy birthday!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif Birthdayhappy birthday katrinaBollywoodLesser known factsUnknown facts

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close