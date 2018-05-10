Katrina Kaif breaks silence on working with Deepika Padukone, says there's no pact with her

New Delhi: It's no hidden fact about the kind of bond Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif share with each other. Courtesy? Ranbir Kapoor. The two talented actresses of Bollywood are far from being friends and even avoid crossing each other's path.

Alia Bhatt, who happens to be friends with both Deepika and Katrina, had some time back expressed her desire to work with these two actresses. In fact, she shared that she has a pact with both Deepika and Katrina of working with them.

As per DNA, when Hindustan Times asked Katrina about Alia's pact, the 'Jagga Jasoos' actress said, "Not many know but I have been telling Adi (Aditya Chopra; film-maker) for the longest time that someone should make a great, big-budget and a lavishly mounted film starring two girls with strong characters. I really hope he does something like that and I would love to do such a movie with Alia. I have a strong feeling that it would do amazingly well."

When asked about doing a film with Deepika, Katrina added, "As far as I am concerned, there is no pact or anything like that with Deepika in terms of working together."

Well, it seems like the fans aren't going to get to see the two sharing a space in any project anytime soon.