Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif burns the dance floor on 'Swag Se Swagat' song with Prabhudheva but it's abs we are crushing on! Watch

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif is fond of dancing, and we have ample examples to prove it right here. Who can forget her incredible moves in chartbuster songs like 'Chikni Chameli', 'Sheila Ki Jawani' or the recent one 'Swag Se Swagat' which has got viewers glued to watching it on YouTube?

And the point is, Kat really has emerged as a tough competition when it comes to dancing. The desi Barbie Doll, who was a part of Salman Khan led Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour, enthralled the audiences with her impressive moves on stage.

Now that the tour has ended, the actress even shared a small video of her amazing performances in different countries.

 

Also, a fan club shared a kickass video of her dance act with none other than dancing legend Prabhudheva.

Katrina can be seen grooving to 'Swag Se Swagat' with Prabhudheva and oh boy the stage is on fire. You probably can't escape the magical presence of the two and also Kat's washboard abs. She really has worked hard on her fitness level to look like a million bucks.

Other actors who are part of the extravagant tour led by Salman Khan include Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Prabhudheva, Maniesh Paul, Guru Randhawa to name a few.

On the professional front, Katrina will be seen in Aanand L Rai's upcoming film 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. It is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. Also, she will be seen in 'Thugs Of Hindostan' featuring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. 

