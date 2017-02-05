Katrina Kaif chopping off Anurag Basu's hair is the coolest thing you will WATCH today

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is blessed with many talents. Interestingly, the 33-year-old diva recently turned hairstylist for director Anurag Basu. No, we are not kidding. Anurag on Saturday shared his experience on Twitter.

"Katrina!! The only thing that will save that haircut now is an invisibility cloak," Anurag tweeted along with a video. In the interesting clip, Kat can be seen giving the 42-year-old filmmaker a brand new hairdo.

Have a look:

Katrina!! The only thing that will save that haircut now is an invisibility cloak... pic.twitter.com/kQ9p5sZjvl — anurag basu (@basuanurag) 4 February 2017

On the cinema front, Katrina will once again be seen working with her rumoured ex Ranbir Kapoor in 'Jagga Jasoos'. Reportedly, the film was shot when the duo was going through a break-up. The Anurag Basu directorial will be hitting the silver screen on April 7 this year.

It also features Adah Sharma, Saurabh Shukla, Sayani Gupta and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.