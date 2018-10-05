हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif dancing to 'Chogada' song from Salman Khan's 'Loveyatri' will give you TGIF feels—Watch

Various Bollywood celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora Khan have also danced to the song and taken up the 'Chogada with love' challenge.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The gorgeous Katrina Kaif is known for her dancing skills. Who can forget the 'Kamli' song from Dhoom 3 or the chartbuster 'Sheila Ki Jawani' from 'Tees Maar Khan'. The actress has time and again impressed us with her killer moves and left her fans routing for more. Katrina took to Instagram and shared a video in which she is dancing to the 'Chogada' song from Salman Khan's production, 'Loveyatri'. Various Bollywood celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora Khan have also danced to the song and taken up the 'Chogada with love' challenge.

The caption of the video is, “Thanks to my dear trainers Ashwin and niteish @yasminsbodyimage , for being my back up dancers and not crumbling under the pressure of getting the step in ten minutes #ChogadaWithLove #Loveyatri #LoveTakesOver @aaysharma @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial @arpitakhansharma”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

We bet that makes you wanna scream TGIF! 'LoveYatri' stars Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warrina Hussain in the lead roles. The film marks the Bollywood debut of both actors and the songs of the Abhiraj Minawala directorial have created quite a buzz. 

Katrina will next be seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan' where she will play the role of Suraiyya. The trailer of the film dropped a few days back and has left everyone counting days for the release.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Thugs of Hindostan' is helmed by 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The film is slated to hit the screens a day after Diwali, on November 8, 2018, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

