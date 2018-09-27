Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh steal the show at Thugs of Hindostan trailer launch — See pics

The much awaited for Yash Raj Films’ epic adventure film Thugs of Hindustan was released on Thursday. The stars of the film including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh showed up for the launch of the trailer at a multiplex in Mumbai.

While everyone looked dapper at the event, it was the film's leading ladies Katrina and Fatima who hogged all the limelight with their magic appearances.

Katrina looking every bit a glam-doll in an ivory ruffled jumpsuit with a long shrug over it. She teamed up the outfit with golden stilettos and her avatar certainly stole hundreds of hearts there itself. Fatima, on the other hand, did not stay behind with her stylish appearance and looked equally blissfull in a yellow floor-length dress.

'Thugs of Hindostan' is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The trailer promises jaw-dropping action, visual extravaganza and a larger than life cinematic experience.

Reportedly set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century, Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It revolves around the life of a thug and his gang who challenge the British Empire in the country.

Aamir plays Firangi Mallah in a film and he has undergone a major transformation to justify the character. Big B as Khudabaksh looks like a warrior, Fatima as Zafira is apparently the daredevil while Katrina as Suraiyya, the ultimate diva.