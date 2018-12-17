हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif gets candid about her equation with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra

 Katrina was asked about her equation with Alia Bhatt (who is dating Ranbir Kapoor) and Priyanka Chopra.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her next film 'Zero'. The film re-unites Kat with her 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Kat will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' along with Salman Khan. The film was initially offered to Priyanka Chopra but when Pee Cee backed out of the film owing to personal reasons, Kat stepped in her shoes.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Katrina was asked about her equation with Alia Bhatt (who is dating Ranbir Kapoor) and Priyanka Chopra.

Addressing the same question, Katrina told Mid-Day, "Today, it is not about what that person has done to me or made me feel or vice versa. I have become more accepting. We are all colleagues leading our own lives. I am very fond of Priyanka, who I recently had a great time with. We have all known each other for a long time and today, certain things don't matter. We may have had a conflicted and angst-ridden relationship, but it's still a relationship of some sort. We are mature enough to move beyond the hurt and accept each other just as we are without limiting our relationship with past baggage."

For the unversed, Katrina and Ranbir were rumoured to be in a relationship back in the year 2008. Since Katrina and Alia are good friends, eyebrows raised when rumours of the latter dating Ranbir surfaced.

Well, from Katrina's statement, looks like the two actresses have buried the hatchet and are on good terms with each other.  

