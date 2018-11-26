Katrina Kaif invited to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Mumbai reception?

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'It' couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the talk of the town these days owing to their dreamy Italy wedding. The couple entered matrimony on November 14 in a traditional Konkani style ceremony. A day later, on November 15, 'Deepveer' solemnized their wedding as per the Sindhi tradition. Their wedding venue was well guarded which is why no pictures from the ceremonies made their way on the internet.

The only pics we have from the wedding and mehendi ceremonies are the ones that the actors shared themselves. After their wedding in Italy, the couple hosted a reception in Bengaluru in which both looked regal.

Yet another reception is yet to take place, on December 1 in Mumbai. It is here that we will see Bollywood biggies in attendance, congratulating the newly-wedded couple.

As per a report in SpotboyE.com, actress Katrina Kaif has also been invited to the reception. It is no secret that Katrina and Deepika shared a cold equation ever since the latter started dating the former's ex, Ranbir Kapoor. The two actresses were quiet open about their cold relationship but it looks like both have decided to let bygones be bygones.

A source revealed to SpotboyE.com that Katrina has received the invite and is looking forward to attending the party with superstar Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar. The report further added that Ranveer had sent a personal message to Katrina, inviting her to the reception.

Well, that is good to know!

We can't wait to see pictures from the Mumbai reception already! Can you?