Deepika Padukone

Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding pics! Check her post

The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.  

Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh&#039;s wedding pics! Check her post
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's biggest stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now man and wife, officially! The duo tied the knot at the beautiful locales of Lake Como, Italy. They had two wedding ceremonies—Konkani on November 14 and Sindhi on November 15 respectively.

After a long tease, the couple finally released their first pictures as man and wife and fans couldn't be happier. And well, not just their crazy fans but also industry peeps thronged social media to wish and congratulate the gorgeous couple.



View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor among others wished the power couple for beautiful innings together. B-Towner Katrina Kaif too dropped a comment on both Deepika and Ranveer's wedding pictures.

Take a look at the screen grab:

 

Kat extended her good wishes to DeepVeer and congratulated the couple.

Deepika looks gorgeous in a Sabyasachi attire and so does Ranveer. The duo looks straight out from one of period drama outings. Decked up in heavy jewellery, the bride looks every bit a Sabyasachi Bride.

These pictures have surely given the internet a meltdown and it's going to be in that state for a while!

Here's wishing the couple a happy married life together!

Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singhdeepika weddingRanveer Singh marriagedeepveer first picturesLake ComoDeepika wedding picsdeepika wedding picturesKatrina Kaif

