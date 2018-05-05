Katrina Kaif looks breathtakingly beautiful in these BTS pics of Kalyan Jewellers photoshoot

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Kalyan Jewellers and the recent behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures of the actress prove that she indeed is the ultimate glam diva. She is looking no less than the golden goddess.

Katrina looks resplendent donning the exquisite pieces of jewels by the brand. Check out some of the pictures below:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the professional front, Kat's last release ' Tiger Zinda Hai' created quite a stir at the Box Office and her on-screen pairing with Salman Khan once again proved that fans love to watch them together.

Katrina will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is backed by YRF. Besides, Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead keeps her busy.

The actress also has her date blocked for the next year. She will next be seen in a 3D dance film with Varun Dhawan. The project will be helmed by 'ABCD' director Remo D'Souza. The project will be produced by T-Series and will release on November 8, 2019.

So, what do you think about her look in these pictures?