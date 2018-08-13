हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks like a dream in white in these pics

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram page to share some of her recent photographs. The pretty actress looks like a dream in a white dress teamed up with jewellery of a brand she is promoting these days.

Take a look at her images here:

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina also shared some of her photographs as Instagram stories.

Check them out here:

Katrina is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. She has two big-budget films slated to release this year - Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. She recently turned heads at Manish Malhotra's fashion show by walking the ramp with none other than her former rumoured real-life beau Salman Khan. The two gorgeous people were showstoppers at the event.

The Dhoom 3 star had a great time at the Box Office last year with Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. The film broke several records at the Box Office. She played Zoya, an Intelligence officer in the sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.

Katrina has another big film in her kitty. She has teamed up with Varun Dhawan for the first time for Remo D'Souza's biggest dance film.

