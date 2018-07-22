हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks like an Indian princess in her latest photo shoot—Check out pics

Wearing a gorgeous lehenga with the perfect accessories, you won't be able to take your eyes off Kat in this latest photo shoot.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has often grabbed the limelight owing to her breathtaking posts. The beautiful actress made her Instagram debut in April last year and since then has been treating her fans with absolutely gorgeous pictures. Katrina's latest Instagram posts exuberates royalty and the actress looks like an Indian princess! Wearing a gorgeous lehenga with the perfect accessories, you won't be able to take your eyes off Kat in this latest photo shoot.

Her look is from the grand opening event of Kalyan Jewellers.

The actress shared the pic on Instagram:

 

Since Kat has a mammoth fan-following, she has several fan pages on social media as well. A fan club on Twitter shared more pics from the shoot:

Katrina will next be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero'. The actress's first look from the film was unveiled on her birthday, July 16, and it left everyone intrigued. Kat's intense look has left fans in a frenzy and the excitement level for the film has certainly reached new heights. The film stars Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma as well. Ace actor Salman Khan will also have a guest role in the movie.

'Zero' will bring back the lead trio of SRK, Anushka and Katrina together one more time after legendary filmmaker late Yash Chopra's romantic drama 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' which released in 2012. 'Zero' teasers have received an overwhelming response from the audiences so far and the fans are eagerly awaiting to watch the trailer. 

The film is releasing on December 21, 2018. 

