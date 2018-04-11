Katrina Kaif looks stunning in red bridal saree and gold jewellery—See pics

New Delhi: Our desi Barbie Doll, Katrina Kaif can give any actress a run for her money when it comes to flaunting those washboard abs and dancing like a diva. She has a massive fan following and her growing 10 million Instagram family is solid proof of it.

The actress is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars in Anushka Sharma as one of the leads. Recently, Katrina's pictures from the film sets went viral where she can be seen dressed as a bride.

She donned a bright red Kanjivaram saree with full bridal make-up on. Do not miss the heavy gold jewellery she is carrying off so well. The actress even took to her Instagram and posted a picture in black and white.

आज 4 ज़ीरो by @aanandlrai A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 10, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

Also, several fan clubs posted the pictures on social media. Check it out here:

The trio of SRK, Katrina and Anushka have previously worked together in Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. Shah Rukh will be seen playing a dwarf in the film and that has upped the curiosity quotient amongst the fans.

'Zero' teaser was unveiled early this year and had created quite a flutter online. Tell us what do you think about Kat's new bridal avatar?