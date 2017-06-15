close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor merrily pose for shutterbugs – See PICS

Former lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor have beeb happily promoting their upcoming film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ together.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 09:23
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor merrily pose for shutterbugs – See PICS

Mumbai: Exes can certainly be friends, no? Well, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif seem to have let bygones be bygones. The former couple that broke up almost a year and a half back is merrily promoting Anurag Basu’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’.

There is apparently no awkwardness or discomfort whatsoever. Don’t believe us?

Check out the images below:

 

‘Jagga Jasoos’, a fantasy fiction is releasing on July 14. The film was in the production stage for a period longer than expected.

However, the trailer of the film which was unveiled a few months back caught the imagination of the viewers and it promises to be a complete family entertainer for sure.

So are you ready to watch ‘Jagga Jasoos’ adventurous trip?

TAGS

Katrina KaifRanbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor Katrina KaifJagga JasoosJagga Jasoos movie

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Retreat unveiled
Culture

Healing Recipes: Back to Roots - A One of A Kind Chef’s Re...

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO
People

Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously
Movies

Bank Chor movie review: Entertains, albeit tediously

&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; to change marketing grammar with mini trails
Movies

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' to change marketing grammar...

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan!
People

Preity Zinta gave an EPIC reply when asked to choose betwee...

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a &#039;god mother&#039; in gangster drama
Movies

Haseena Parker TEASER! Shraddha Kapoor looks gritty as a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video