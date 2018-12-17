हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif reacts to Karan Johar's decision to never have item songs in his films

Here's what she said 

Katrina Kaif reacts to Karan Johar&#039;s decision to never have item songs in his films

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who has always voiced his opinion about women empowerment, recently during an interview apologized for featuring items songs that objectify women in his films.

During an interview with Film Companion, Karan said, "I have gone on record and apologized that I have had item songs in my feature films and I don't think I would do it again. I have no problem with like a girl dancing, that's not an item number. An item song is when she is objectified and when there are men lusting for her like 'Chikni Chameli'. I don't think I would ever do that again. It's never gonna happen in a Dharma Productions film and I will make sure of it. Like 'Desi Girl' is not an item song but 'Chikni Chameli' is. And, I don't think I would do it."

"I have grown up singing to 'Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai, Ladki Hai Ya Chadi Hai' and I didn't even realize what those words are. Then you suddenly sing that song and you are like, 'Oh My God! This is so misogynistic'. And, it's absolutely ridiculous that we have done it and a lead actor like Aamir Khan had danced on that song. He himself, on my show, has actually said that 'I did this and I apologize like I wouldn't do it again'. We don't even think what these words are. Like I've no problem with brilliantly written and a beautiful song. Just the way how Gulzar saab wrote the songs of 'Omkara'. They are stunning! 'Zabaan Pe Lagaa, Lagaa Re, Namak Ishq Ka' - is beautiful. Even 'Bidi Jalaile'. It's the way you picture a song like that. You've got to kind of make sure that you don't because eventually, we are a very impressionable medium, " he said.

This comment, however, didn't go down well with Katrina Kaif, who featured in the item number 'Chikni Chameli'.

"Oh, I didn't know that was said, but I feel very differently on the matter. I feel it's all down to the individual who is performing the song. Madonaa, who I'm sure we all know of, I don't think she is feeling objectified. I don't think Beyonce who performs in a swimsuit on stage is feeling objectified. It's all about how you feel while you are performing that song. I can tell you, I never felt objectified in 'Chikni Chameli'. I enjoyed that song. I enjoyed the dance, I enjoyed what I was doing. I didn't even for a moment felt objectified or brought any kind of wrong eyes on me. Not at all, "Katrina told DNA.

Tags:
Katrina KaifKaran Joharchikni chameliitem songs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close