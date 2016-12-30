Katrina Kaif receives an amazing Christmas present from THIS special person

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is still rejoicing the Christmas spirit. The 33-year-old diva recently shared a picture on her Facebook profile where she is flaunting the gift she got on December 25 this year.

The 'Baar Baar Dekho' star received a knitted scarf for this special day. Interestingly, the woollen present was sent by her mother.

"Hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas The scarf is a Christmas present knitted by my mom .. Didn't know people still knitted Thank you mom," she posted online along with a picture.

Judging by her expressions in the photograph, we can pretty much say that a mother's token of love is exactly what she needed at the moment.

On the cinema front, Katrina will next be hitting the silver screen with Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Jagga Jasoos'. The Anurag Basu directorial will be releasing on April 7 this year.