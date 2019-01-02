Katrina Kaif rings in New Year by dunking in freezing English channel with sisters — Watch

Like most of Bollywood biggies, Katrina Kaif too decided to welcome the New Year, with her near and dear ones, away from Bollywood. The actress, who rang in the new year with her family members in her hometown London, did something unexpected and shared it with her fans on social media.

Katrina has been sharing her videos and photos from her holiday in which she seems to be having the best of her time. In a video, the actress is seen going for a swim with her sisters in the freezing English channel where the water temperature is zero degrees. Can't believe? Check it out yourself.

"Happy first new year day. location - the English Channel water temp-0 degrees Lessons for the new year - best to swim in sea in the summer months. 2 - listen to ur elders ( esp about swimming in the sea only in summer months ). 3 - never envy others , everyone has there own struggles , we are all in this together . 4 - try to keep your mind where your body is , not ahead of it or behind it ," The caption with the video read.

Check out the exciting video and picture here:

In a separate picture, we see all three beautiful women, wrapped in a white robe, sitting on the beach.

A day ago, Katrina shared yet another picture where she was dressed in a red outfit, with a glittery hat placed on her head. the shared a goodbye message to 2018 with her fans.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in 'Zero', and her role won her several accolades. She is currently busy with Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan.