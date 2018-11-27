Katrina Kaif to walk in with Salman Khan at Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's reception?

Following a dreamy wedding at Italy's Lake Como, Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to host a grand reception for their B-Town friends. Even before the couple had tied the nuptial knot, the guest list of reception had been a topic of discussion everywhere.

We remember how Deepika Padukone, on the first episode of celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan' had clearly stated that Katrina Kaif would not be invited to her reception. However, it looks like the leggy lass has a change of mind as the newlywed has sent an invitation to Katrina for the Mumbai reception and Ranveer has reportedly even sent her a text to come.

A source revealed to SpotboyE.com that Katrina has received the invite and is looking forward to attending the party with superstar Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar. The report further added that Ranveer had sent a personal message to Katrina, inviting her to the reception.

It is no secret that Katrina and Deepika shared a cold equation ever since the latter started dating the former's ex, Ranbir Kapoor. The two actresses were once quiet open about their cold relationship. However later, with Ranbir breaking up with Katrina, the two actresses have decided to let bygones be bygones.

Earlier this month, Katrina appeared on Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan 6' with Varun Dhawan where she stated that she is really looking forward to attend Deepika and Ranveer's wedding. "I'm really excited about all these weddings. I want to wear nice clothes and go to attend... I might not be invited for any but that's a separate thing. But in my mind I'm looking forward to an invitation," she said.