Katrina Kaif turns fitness coach for Alia Bhatt—Watch video

New Delhi: You can take your eyes off the header as what's mentioned is true! Katrina Kaif leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness and the gorgeous 34-year-old likes to motivate her friends too!

Katrina took to Instagram and shared a video in which she is pushing Alia Bhatt to do squats. The actress is instructing Alia and is telling her to do 300 squats in the absence of their gym trainer. Alia, on the other hand, seems to be having a hard time and finally, asks 'When is this ending?'. Well, we do feel you Alia as completing 300 squats is no child's play! If you are a gym freak, you would understand how tough it is.

Here is the Instagram post by Katrina:

The caption of the video is

"This is what happens when @yasminkarachiwala doesn't show up... You're doing good @aliaabhatt... Don't worry only 300 more squats..."

Well, when you have friends who are passionate about fitness there is never going to be a cheat day!

On the work front, Alia has recently wrapped up the shooting of her film Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The young actor got emotional on wrapping up the shoot and even posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. Raazi will hit the theaters in May 2018.

On the other hand, Katrina is gearing up for the release of Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan. The movie will hit theaters on December 22, 2017, and is much- awaited by fans after the immense success of Ek Tha Tiger.