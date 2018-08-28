हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif turns photographer for 'model' Sunil Grover - Watch funny video

Katrina turns photographer for 'model' Sunil Grover - Watch 

Katrina Kaif turns photographer for &#039;model&#039; Sunil Grover - Watch funny video
Pic courtesy: Video grab.

Mumbai: The cast and crew of Bharat starring Salman Khan are having a rocking time shooting for the film in Malta. Katrina Kaif, the leading lady of the film turned photographer for her co-star Sunil Grover, as she kept posing for pics a la a super-model.

Sunil took to his Instagram to share the funny video that shows Katrina clicking his pics. 

Take a look at the video here:

 

Hope she was not clicking her selfies. @katrinakaif @bharat_thefilm

A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on

Sunil, who is best known for essaying characters such as Gutthi, Dr Gulati and Rinku Bhabi on Indian TV, will be playing a significant role in the Salman Khan starrer.

If the reports are anything to go by, Sunil will play the role of Salman's friend in the Ali Abbas directorial. In the recent past, Sunil has worked in films such as Baaghi, Gabbar is Back, Heropanti and Pataakha,

Bharat will also star Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Aasif Sheikh. It is an official Hindi remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father.

Bharat set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition, reports suggest.

Tags:
Katrina KaifSunil GroverKatrina Kaif in BharatSunil Grover in Bharatbharat film

Must Watch