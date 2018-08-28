Katrina Kaif turns photographer for 'model' Sunil Grover - Watch funny video

Mumbai: The cast and crew of Bharat starring Salman Khan are having a rocking time shooting for the film in Malta. Katrina Kaif, the leading lady of the film turned photographer for her co-star Sunil Grover, as she kept posing for pics a la a super-model.

Sunil took to his Instagram to share the funny video that shows Katrina clicking his pics.

Take a look at the video here:

Sunil, who is best known for essaying characters such as Gutthi, Dr Gulati and Rinku Bhabi on Indian TV, will be playing a significant role in the Salman Khan starrer.

If the reports are anything to go by, Sunil will play the role of Salman's friend in the Ali Abbas directorial. In the recent past, Sunil has worked in films such as Baaghi, Gabbar is Back, Heropanti and Pataakha,

Bharat will also star Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Aasif Sheikh. It is an official Hindi remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father.

Bharat set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition, reports suggest.