Katrina Kaif wants BFF Alia Bhatt to get married first? Watch

New Delhi: Gone are those days when two leading ladies couldn't see eye-to-eye in Bollywood. It's the age of flaunting your BFFs in B-Town! From Kareena Kapoor-Amrita Arora, Sonam Kapoor-Jacqueline Fernandez to Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif—actresses in Hindi film industry are bonding big time.

Celebrity chat show 'BFFs With Vogue' is back with season two and this time Neha Dhupia is hosting it. After Deepika Padukone made some interesting revelations on the show along with her sister Anisha, the second episode had Katrina and Alia gracing the couch.

Both Alia and Katrina are fitness freaks and we have seen the girls sweat it out in the gym together. Several videos have gone viral where the two can be seen pumping up the iron.

According to BombayTimes.com, Neha asked the two lovely ladies to give each other a love advice. Reportedly, Alia told Katrina, "Leave the gym and focus on men instead." While Katrina quipped back, "I am waiting for Alia to get married first."

Meanwhile, Neha shared a sneak-peek video on her Twitter handle.

Watch it here:

Proudly presenting @aliaa08 n #KatrinaKaif on the couch together for the first time only on @jeepindia presents BFFs with @vogueIndia powered by @Motorola, beauty partner @mynykaa only on @colors_infinity this Saturday at 8pm pic.twitter.com/IgTko5SDz3 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 29, 2018

Also, the host asked them to mention one thing which they find annoying about the other. Alia said, "One thing I find super annoying about Katrina is that she never sticks to plans."

Katrina added, "She could possibly be a little more generous and pass some of the critics my way rather than taking it all and all the awards."

After this, we really can't wait for the show to go on air!