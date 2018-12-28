Katrina Kaif's character in 'Zero' inspired by her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor? The actress responds

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif made everyone go weak in the knees when she played the role of Babita Kumari in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'. The film was heavily criticized for its script but Kat's performance was praised by everyone. Not just her, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma too played their parts brilliantly and gave life to an otherwise lifeless script.

After the film released, parallels were being drawn between Kat's much-public breakup with actor Ranbir Kapoor and the character played by her. The actress, in an interview with Film Companion, denied such parallels and said that the character of Babita isn't who she is.

Speaking to Film Companion, Kat said, "I knew that people are gonna try and connect the dots but I also knew that when they see the film they can't do that because the pitch of that character is so different. The pitch of that character is not me...That's not me. That's not my behaviour."

Well, that puts all rumours to rest.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in 'Bharat' along with Salman Khan. The film has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Aasif Shaikh and Tabu to name a few.

'Bharat' is slated for an Eid 2019 release and is high on the buzzword ever since its inception.