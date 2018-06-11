हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's dance rehearsal video on 'Sheila Ki Jawani' song is kick-ass! Watch

Katrina will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. 

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif is known for her amazing dancing skills. The actress has some superhit tracks such as 'Chikni Chameli', 'Sheila Ki Jawani', 'Kaala Chashma, 'Swag Se Swagat' etc to her credit.

She is also an avid social media user. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a dance rehearsal video for Da-Bangg Reloaded 2018 tour. In the video, she can be seen grooving to 'Sheila Ki Jawani' song from 'Tees Maar Khan'.

Watch it here:

Isn't it simply awesome! Well, none can beat the actress when it comes to trying out crazy kickass dance moves to perfection. The tall and talented Katrina will be performing on her hit songs at the tour which is anchored by Salman Khan and has other prominent faces such as Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah etc.

On the professional front, Kat's last release ' Tiger Zinda Hai' created quite a stir at the Box Office and her on-screen pairing with Salman Khan once again proved that fans love to watch them together.

Katrina will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is backed by YRF. Besides, Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead keeps her busy.

The actress also has her date blocked for the next year. She will next be seen in a 3D dance film with Varun Dhawan. The project will be helmed by 'ABCD' director Remo D'Souza. The project will be produced by T-Series and will release on November 8, 2019.

 

