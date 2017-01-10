Katrina Kaif's 'Jagga Jasoos' brings forward her poetic talent!

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif, who is known to be an introvert showbiz personality, on Monday took to her Facebook page to express her intense thoughts with a meaningful piece of poetry. Interestingly, her words highlighted the journey of her upcoming film 'Jagga Jasoos'.

"I've seen fire and I've seen rain , seen sunny days that I thought would never end...... Jagga the journey is on," the 33-year-old actress wrote on Facebook. Along with this, the 'Baar Baar Dekho' diva also uploaded a still from the flick where she can be seen sharing the frame with heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

Well, can you guys decode Katrina's cryptic message?

For the record, she will once again be seen working with her rumoured ex Ranbir in 'Jagga Jasoos'. Reportedly, the film was shot when the duo was going through break-up. The Anurag Basu directorial will be hitting the silver screen on April 7 this year.

It also features Adah Sharma, Saurabh Shukla, Sayani Gupta and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles.