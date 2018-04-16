Katrina Kaif's pics with her sisters in the UK will give you sibling goals

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif has flown to London to spend some time with her family. The Bollywood star, who has seven siblings - six sisters and a brother - is having a rocking time at her home in the UK.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star took to her Instagram page to share a photograph with two of her sisters.

Farm girls A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 14, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

Her fan club too shared a few photographs from her vacation with her sisters.

Take a look here:

Katrina Kaif with her siblings in the UK pic.twitter.com/MMLbx9jQgl — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) 14 April 2018

Victory dance from Katrina Kaif! pic.twitter.com/KyLkg1O48I — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) 14 April 2018

Katrina Kaif on holiday with her sisters pic.twitter.com/28QeMXQJmG — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) 15 April 2018

Well, we are sure these pics will definitely give you sibling goals. Going by the pics and video, it is apparent that Katrina knows how to make the most of her precious time with her family.

On the work front, Katrina has had a great 2017. Her film Tiger Zinda Hai co-starring her former real-life boyfriend Salman Khan turned out to be a blockbuster. In the film, Katrina performed some jaw-dropping stunts and action sequences.

This year, the actor will have two releases - Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.

Katrina has been posting photographs from the sets of both the films to keep her fans updated.

But her fans will be equally happy to see her pics with her sister as she is now in the UK for a much-deserved break from work.