Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's picture from the sets of 'Zero' is the perfect weekend gift!

Katrina will next be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero'.

Katrina Kaif&#039;s picture from the sets of &#039;Zero&#039; is the perfect weekend gift!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is an amalgamation of beauty and talent. Fondly known as Kat, the actress enjoys a mammoth fan-following and has over 13 million followers on social media app Instagram. Kat is a regular social media user and keeps giving updates about her life through Instagram and Twitter. The beautiful actress made her Instagram debut in April last year and since then has been treating her fans with absolutely gorgeous pictures.  The actress shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film 'Zero' and is like a breath of fresh air in this Instagram story.

Check out the screenshot here:

Katrina will next be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero'. The actress's first look from the film was unveiled on her birthday, July 16, and it left everyone intrigued. Kat's intense look has left fans in a frenzy and the excitement level for the film has certainly reached new heights. The film stars Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma as well. Ace actor Salman Khan will also have a guest role in the movie.

The film is releasing on December 21, 2018. 

Apart from Zero, the actress has also been roped in for Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. After Priyanka Chopra backed out of the film, Kat has been chosen to replace the Desi Girl of Bollywood. 'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an ensemble star cast of Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover to name a few.

Katrina, Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar's last outing, 'Ek Tha Tiger' was a blockbuster hit! It will be interesting to see what the trio has for us in 'Bharat'.

