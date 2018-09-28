हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif keeps it simple yet chic as she gets snapped outside gym

 Blessed with good looks, the actress is also a great dancer like her sister. 

Katrina Kaif&#039;s sister Isabelle Kaif keeps it simple yet chic as she gets snapped outside gym
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Isabelle Kaif is just as pretty as her sister Katrina Kaif. The gorgeous beauty is gearing up for her dance film starring Sooraj Pancholi. The gorgeous face was recently spotted in Bandra at a gym and the paps couldn't help but go crazy clicking her pictures. She looked fresh and totally in shape.

The budding actress has a perfect figure and can give any actress a run for their money. Blessed with good looks, the actress is also a great dancer like her sister. 

Check out her pictures. 

Isabelle Kaif

Isabelle Kaif

Isabelle Kaif

Isabelle Kaif

On the work front, Isabelle has been busy with her debut film titled 'Time To Dance' opposite Sooraj Pancholi. As the name suggests, the film is all about dancing and is expected to feature some interesting tracks.

Isabelle plays the role of a Latin and ballroom dancer, whereas, Sooraj is expected to groove on Salsa, Zumba and Bachata styles. The film will also have Waluscha De’Sousa as a dancer too and Saqib Saleem in the role of a lawyer. Shot extensively in London, the film is expected to release next year.

