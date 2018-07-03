हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's washboard abs in her latest post will give you major fitness goals—View pic

The actress took to the social media app on Tuesday and shared a black and white photo, flaunting her washboard abs.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif enjoys a huge fan-following. The actress keeps her fan base happy and engaged through her regular social media posts. Whether it's a simply selfie of the actress or her recent photoshoot, Katrina fans just can't stop going gaga over her perfectly toned body. Kat is a fitness freak and her latest Instagram post just proves her love for staying fit.

The actress took to the photo-sharing site on Tuesday and shared a black and white picture, flaunting her washboard abs. We bet you can't take your eyes off the pic once you see it. Clicked by Tarun Vishwa, Katrina spills magic in the pic.

The stunning beauty will soon make a splash on the silver screen with Vijay Krishna Acharya's 'Thugs of Hindostan', a film also starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Images of Katrina from the sets of the film surfaced online some time back and from the looks of it, we can clearly say that the actress nails it in the fantasy adventure flick set in the 19th century. The film is slated to release during Diwali this year.

Katrina has another big film slated to hit theatres in December. She plays an actress in Anand L Rai's Zero, a film which features Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf. Anushka Sharma, Katrina's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-star too is an integral part of the film.

