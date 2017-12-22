Katy Perry fan arrested for allegedly stalking her

Los Angeles: Singer Katy Perry's fan was arrested for allegedly stalking her during the Witness tour.

A 37-year-old man named Pawel Jurski appeared in court today where he faced felony charges of aggravated stalking and escape, reported E! online.

He also faces misdemeanour charges of loitering and resisting arrest.

According to a police report, the defendant allegedly entered a restricted area backstage at the American Airlines Arena and attempted to rush towards the stage where Perry was performing.

"I will do whatever it takes to be with Katy Perry," Pawel allegedly told police.

The police report also states that the defendant first tried to contact the singer at two of her shows in Canada.

Pawel also stated to police that he attended the 33- year-old singer's shows in Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Chicago and Grand Rapids in the past 20 days.