Katy Perry reconciles with Taylor Swift after bitter feud, sends olive branch

Washington D.C.: Seems like there's no more 'Bad Blood' between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

After a long-running feud and ahead of Swift's opening night on her 'Reputation' Tour, the 'Roar' singer has sent her "old friend" an olive branch - regarded as a symbol of peace- and a card.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to thank Perry and showed the gift to her fans.

"So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch," Swift said in the video. "This mean so much." Swift captioned the video, "Thank you Katy."

"Hey Old Friend," the note begins. "I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and the feelings between us. I really want to clear the air."

The feud is believed to have started with the hit single 'Bad Blood' as Swift told Rolling Stone in 2014 that another singer stole one of her backup dancers. 

