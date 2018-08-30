Kavita Kaushik quits Facebook after seeing her morphed nude images

Mumbai: Popular TV actress Kavita Kaushik has bid goodbye to Facebook after reportedly coming across her morphed nude images. The 'FIR' took to the social networking site to write her last post before quitting it on an unpleasant note.

She reportedly wrote: “Facebook is a time guzzling monster where friends seem to be arguing strangers, colleagues seem to be political party candidates preparing to take over the country cos change toh hone se rahi , I swear IL end up getting a huge dog into my flat and give it the dullest life If I see one more dog video! and a place where one gets to see morphed nudes of yourself if one is an actress ! All this would’ve hooked me a couple of years back (not the morphed pics that always makes me livid) but now somehow it seems to have become an assault to my sense of taste, time and attention ,So I really think I’m a misfit here. Clear the clutter is my new thing you can call it a fad , call it anything behind me those who wanna cos I am out , any of you who genuinely gives a f*ck has my number, call me come over there’s always food n drinks at home we can socialise n talk about anything ! anytime! And have way more fun I assure u, so Fu FB ! Bye doston aur parivar , mast raho. (sic)”

Kavita has been in the industry for quite some time now. She has been a part of a number of popular shows such as Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tumhari Disha, Remix, Ye Meri Life Hai, C.I.D., Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Fakebook with Kavita, Savdhaan India etc.

She has also acted in a few films and the list includes Ek Hasina Thi, Mumbai Cutting, Phillum City, Zanjeer etc.

Kavita Kaushik is married to Ronnit Biswas.