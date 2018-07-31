हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Keep calm and check Hina Khan's latest pics from London!

She recently ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'.

Keep calm and check Hina Khan's latest pics from London!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan is currently chilling in London and giving her good company is beau Rocky Jaiswal aka Ro. The 'it' couple of telly world is enjoying their own time in the beautiful city and Hina, who is an avid social media user makes sure she shares her latest pictures with fans.

Her Instagram is a treasure house and her latest London pictures will surely make you wanna plan your own trip. Dressed in monochrome black and white stripes midi, the diva of the small screen is killing it in her latest look.

Check it out here:

She recently ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

 

 

Hina Khanhina khan picshina khan london picsBigg Boss 11rocky jasiwal

