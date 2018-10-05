हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Keira Knightley suffered mental breakdown at 22

As a result, she went into "deep therapy" to get her through the awards season.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actress Keira Knightley has revealed that she got diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after having a mental breakdown at the age of 22.

On The Hollywood Reporter's podcast, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, who started working at the age of six, spoke about how her quick rise to stardom and the hectic working life affected her mental health, reported metro.co.uk.

She said: "It's amazing looking back at it from the outside - you're like, Whoa, that was hit after hit after hit! But, from the inside, all you're hearing is the criticism, really. And, also, I was aware that I didn't know what I was doing, you know? I didn't know my trade, I didn't know my craft.

"I knew that there was something that worked sometimes, but I didn't know how to capture that.

Knightley was 20 when she was nominated for a BAFTA for "Atonement", but says she could "only hear the negative stuff".

"I did have a mental breakdown at 22, so I did take a year off there and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder because of all of that stuff," she added.

Her downfall came shortly after she filmed 2008's "The Duchess" and it weighed on her so heavily that she couldn't face red carpets when 2007's "Atonement" was being recognised for awards.

As a result, she went into "deep therapy" to get her through the awards season.

Knightley said: "I actually did hypnotherapy so that I could stand on the red carpet at the BAFTAs and not have a panic attack."

 

