Kendall Jenner pokes fun at her ugly years

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality-model Kendall Jenner has looked back on her "glow up" from the early seasons of her show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

In a preview clip from a new episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', Kendall shared a video on her phone with her hair stylist, Jen Atkin, featuring the family on the first season of the programme, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kendall said to Atkin, "You have to see this video... How ugly we were. Like the glow-up is actually just nuts."

The video showed Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie, now 20, running around their mother Kris Jenner's bedroom - disobeying her and mimicking their older sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kris said: "Money does not grow on trees." Kendall replied: "Yes it does. It's paper." The video then showed a young Kylie dressed in her mother's gold scarf and sunglasses - pretending to be Kim.

She joked, "Hi I'm Kim Kardashian, everybody does what I say, and soon I'll be the queen of the world!" At the beginning of the new clip, Kendall was shown wrapped in a "gravity blanket" which she said helped her cope with her "anxiety" because it felt like she was being hugged.