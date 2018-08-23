हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala Floods

Kerala Floods: After donating money, Sushant Singh Rajput sends team of volunteers for relief work

At the time of crisis, several Bollywood celebrities are urging people to donate and help the victims in Kerala. 

Kerala Floods: After donating money, Sushant Singh Rajput sends team of volunteers for relief work

New Delhi: The devastating floods in Kerala have wreaked a havoc leaving hundreds dead and several others stranded. Many countries have stepped forward and offered to extend help in rebuilding the beautiful state. At the time of crisis, several Bollywood celebrities are urging people to donate and help the victims in Kerala. 

Sushant Singh Rajput donated Rs 1 crore from his earnings to the Kerala CMDRF (Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund). And now the 32-year-old actor has sent a team to Kerala to set up base there and help with the volunteering work, skilled labour and distribution of essential material for the rehabilitation of homes and people who have suffered trauma in these floods. 

The team consists of five volunteers from TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), skilled electricians and carpenters. Sushant has also posted about the urgent requirement of Doxycycline capsules which is being distributed right now in Kerala for tackling bacterial infections among the affected population. 

 A spokesperson from Innsaei, SSR's business venture, says, “The challenge ahead for the country right now is one of rehabilitation of the flood-affected population. In light of this, our team of 11 people has landed in Kerala consisting of five volunteers from TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), skilled electricians and carpenters. They will be assessing the problems with the rehabilitation of homes and contributing with their efforts in coordination with the local bodies. While we are asking people to join hands through our social media handles, we want to use this medium to ask doctors and paramedics to join us in this cause for tackling the medical emergency that could be brewing. We would also need psychologists and counsellors to work with us to tackle the post-traumatic stress that a lot of survivors must be going through.”

Tags:
Kerala Floodskerala floods reliefSushant Singh RajputBollywoodkerala donations

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close