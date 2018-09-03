हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Floods

Kerala floods: AR Rahman donates a crore for relief work

The state has been massively affected by incessant rains, where hundreds of innocent people have lost their lives. 

Kerala floods: AR Rahman donates a crore for relief work

New Delhi: The devasting floods in Kerala have wreaked a havoc in the state leaving hundreds dead and several others stranded. At the time of crisis, several Bollywood celebrities are urging people to donate and help the victims in Kerala.

The musical maestro AR Rahman recently took to Twitter and shared a picture where he can be seen posing with his team who have donated Rs 1 crore for the relief work in the state.

He wrote: “From my artistes and me touring the USA... To our brothers and sisters of Kerala! May this small offering help in providing you some relief!”

A few days back, AR Rahman, who performed at a concert in California took the opportunity and changed the lyrics of his song to 'Don't Worry Kerala' extending support. The video was shared on Twitter by several users and fan clubs.

AR Rahman was originally singing popular track 'Mustafa Mustafa'.

The state has been massively affected by incessant rains, where hundreds of innocent people have lost their lives. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested for more aid to help salvage the flood-hit state.

The deadly monsoon rains savaged the state with heavy rain and severe floods. The rain and floods claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon. The contribution to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Fund reached around Rs 1027 crore, reportedly. The Kerala assembly adopted a unanimous resolution seeking more funds from the Centre to rebuild the state battered by torrential rains which claimed 483 lives since the onset of the southwest monsoon on May 28.

 

