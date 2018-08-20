हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Floods: Here's how Prabhas has extended support to people affected

Prabhas, who became a household name across the country after he made a splash as Baahubali, has come out in support of those in need.   

Kerala Floods: Here&#039;s how Prabhas has extended support to people affected

Mumbai: Kerala has been hit by the most disastrous flood in over a century. Rains lashed parts of the state causing damage to life and property. The Defence forces and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) are in the state for relief operations, and even common people have extended support for those affected due to the calamity. 

Prabhas, who became a household name across the country after he made a splash as Baahubali, has come out in support of those in need. The hunk of an actor has donated Rs 25 Lakhs to Government of Kerala’s Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund, a report in dnaindia.com report suggests.

Many celebrities have either donated or extended support to the people of Kerala during these tough times. Celebrities have been sharing Helpline and emergency numbers to create awareness about avenues of help and relief.

The Kerala government on Sunday informed the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) that the situation in the flood-ravaged state was gradually improving, even as some rainfall was forecast for the coastal state from Monday onwards.

In the worst ever torrential rains in Kerala in this monsoon season, 370 lives have been lost and 724,649 persons evacuated to 5,645 camps so far. 

(With IANS inputs)

