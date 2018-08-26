हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Floods

Kerala Floods: Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 10 lakhs to the relief fund

New Delhi: People from all walks of life have come together to help people affected by the floods in Kerala. Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help the state in distress. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was also moved to see the visuals coming from the God’s Own Country, as the state is called, decided to do her bit for those affected and discussed it with her father. 

However, since the actress was busy with her shoots, she had been unable to sit down and contribute to the cause. After a couple of days, when she came to know that her father had made a donation, she, too, decided to make her contribution immediately. “Kangana did the transaction online, donating Rs 10 lakh for the CM Relief Fund for Kerala Floods, " a source told Zee News.

“I want to urge to people of this country that in whichever capacity they can, they should contribute, even a small amount will make a difference to Kerala,” says the actress, adding, “To my people there, I want to say, the whole nation is praying for them and supports them. We feel their pain and sense of loss. And by the grace of God, they will be soon back to their glory. VANDEY MATARAM!"

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi'. The film stars the actress in the role of the valiant Rani Laxmibai. The teaser of the movie will be released on August 15, 2018.

Kangana recently wrapped up the shoot of Balaji Telefilms' Mental Hai Kya' in London in which she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao. Post her Manikarnika schedule, the actress will start working on Ashwini Iyer Tiwary’s next to where she will essay the character of a kabbadi player.

'Manikarnika' will release in January 2019 while 'Mental Hai Kya' will hit the screens in February 2019.

Tags:
Kerala FloodsKangana RanautManikarnikaMental Hai KyaCM relief funds

