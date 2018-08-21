हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Floods

Kerala floods: Richa Chadha's 'Shakeela' co-star postpones wedding to help in rescue efforts—Watch

Richa Chadha, who is working in 'Shakeela' biopic took to her Instagram account and shared a heartwarming video.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Kerala is witnessing the 'calamity of severe nature' as declared by the Centre. The state has been massively affected by incessant rains, where hundreds of innocent people have lost their lives. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested for more aid to help salvage the flood-hit state. Over one million people are now sheltered in 3,274 relief camps in Kerala, reportedly.

At the time of crisis several Bollywood celebrities are urging people to donate and help the victims in Kerala. Actress Richa Chadha, who is working in 'Shakeela' biopic took to her Instagram account and shared a heartwarming video where her friend and co-star from the film postponed his wedding to help in the rescue operations in Kerala.

She captioned it as: My friend and costar in #Shakeela , @rajeev_govinda_pillaipostponed his wedding, which was to happen three days ago, in order to help out in rescue efforts in his hometown of Nannoor , Kerala. They made rafts, carried boats by road to the low lying areas, made good use of all the muscle. Bravo!

PS- apart from obvious resourceful-ness, helpfulness, I think this is when fitness comes in handy. When you’re strong, agile, you can be of use in adverse conditions. The young men and the fishermen in this town worked till late in the night to save people from the rising water.

PTI quoted the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as saying that 223 people have lost their lives since August 8. "Over 10.78 lakh displaced people, including 2.12 lakh women and one lakh children below 12 years of age, have been sheltered in 3,200 relief camps.Today,602 persons were rescued from various places as the rains receded," he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vijayan said there has been demands from various quarters to declare the floods as a national calamity.

"Our demand is also the same. But the Centre is pointing out certain technical difficulties to make such an announcement. What we need now is to evaluate the total loss and get an equivalent assistance from the centre.

As per preliminary estimates, the state has so far suffered a loss of nearly rs 20,000 crore.The Union government has so far rendered all help to the state. Kerala received Rs 210 crore towards the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund and a promise of Rs 160 crore," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

