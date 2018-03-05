Khloe Kardashian reveals gender of her unborn baby with Tristan Thompson

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a girl child in a month's time.

Khloe, who is eight months along, shared the news on the season finale of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" on Sunday night, reports mirror.co.uk.

Khloe had previously kept the news a closely guarded secret.

Taking tips from her secretive sister Kylie Jenner, Khloe had opted to keep the details between her and Thompson. But she finally revealed the gender of her little one in a chat with sisters Kim and Kourtney.

After the emotional scene aired, the thrilled mother-to-be wrote on Twitter, "God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news," she tweeted.

God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Earlier in the episode, Khloé told her sisters she was pretty much convinced that she was carrying a boy. "I have such anxiety and nerves to find out what I’m having," she told the camera.

Kylie, 20, also commissioned a gender reveal cake for the big moment, said a report.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson, the NBA star has a 14-month-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.