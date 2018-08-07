हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian shows true love for daughter True Thompson

She expressed her emotions while sharing a new photograph of her daughter on Sunday on Instagram. In the image, True is seen relaxing in a white dress. 

Khloe Kardashian shows true love for daughter True Thompson
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian says her daughter True is her lifeline.

She expressed her emotions while sharing a new photograph of her daughter on Sunday on Instagram, reports dailymail.co.uk. In the image, True is seen relaxing in a white dress. 

She captioned the image: 'Kyankus, My Life.'

 

Kyankus __ My Life

A post shared by Khloe (@khloekardashian) on

In fact, Khloe was paying homage to her family roots as 'Kyankus' is an Armenian word that translates to 'my life' in English.

Khloe welcomed her first child with professional basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April this year.

Tags:
Khloe KardashianKhloe Kardashian TV personalityKhloe Kardashian daughterKhloe Kardashian Instagram

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close