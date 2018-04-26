Khloe Kardashian wants to give beau Tristan Thompson a second chance?

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian reportedly hasn't given up on beau Tristan Thompson, in the wake of his cheating scandal. The 33-year-old reality star was said to be blindsided when her boyfriend was seemingly depicted leaning in for a kiss with another woman in video footage which emerged just days before she gave birth to the pair’s first child, a daughter named True.

Thompson's infidelity is said to have led to confusion for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, who isn't sure whether to part ways with her NBA star beau over the claims. "She has one foot out the door but is also holding on to the fact that she and Tristan can make it work. She hasn't given up on him yet, but also hasn't really been focusing on their relationship. When they see each other, it is all about the baby and parenting together," a source told eonline.com.

The source added, "Khloe has fallen in love with him all over again, watching him be a dad to True, but (she also) knows she needs to really take a step back and make the right decision."

Since True's birth, Khloe has been staying at the Cleveland home she shares with Thompson, 27, but the sports star has been staying elsewhere. The source said, "Khloe thinks it’s great they have been having a bit of space right now, but she is worried about their future. She hasn't figured it out yet. It doesn’t help that everyone close to her thinks she needs to split from Tristan and has told her she can do this on her own. Khloe needs to do what’s right for their baby."