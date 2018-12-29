Kiara Advani gets in vacay mode, sizzles in a black bikini—Pic

New Delhi: The beautiful Kiara Advani set our hearts racing when her song 'Urvashi' along with actor Shahid Kapoor was unveiled. Kiara looked glamorous in the song and her killer dance moves gained attention. The actress will soon share screen space with Shahid in the film titled 'Kabir Singh'.

Looks like before working on the film, the actress is in vacay mode! On Saturday, Kiara took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she can be seen in her holiday mood.

Wearing a black bikini and posing near the water, the actress looks alluring.

Check out her post here:

Coming to 'Kabir Singh', the title of the film was announced in October this year. The film is a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' and as soon as it was announced, it took social media by storm.

'Kabir Singh' will hit the screens on June 21, 2019.

Earlier, actress Tara Sutaria who will make her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' was to play the lead but she backed out of the project. To replace Tara, Kiara was roped in.

Expressing her happiness over being a part of the film, Kiara had written on Twitter, "#WaitForIt This is NOT a still from the Arjun Reddy remake but our film shoot begins today! wishing the team an amazinggg start!!! All the best @shahidkapoor @imvangasandeep @ashwinvarde @TSeries @MuradKhetani and team #ArjunReddy can’t wait to join you’ll super soon”

Kiara will also be seen in Telugu film 'Ram Charan 12', and has a special appearance in 'Kalank'.