Kiara Advani raises the mercury in a red outfit—View Pics

The beautiful Kiara Advani, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Fugly' has an ocean of fans. The actress was last seen in popular web-series 'Lust Stories' playing the role of Megha. Kiara received a lot of appreciation for her role. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps fanbse engaged and happy by sharing details from her life. Kiara took to Instagram and shared some pictures in a red coordinated outfit. The actress looks stunning, as usual, and just one look will make your heart skip a beat!

Check out her posts here:

Kiara will next be seen in 'Good News' along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljeet Dosanjh. The film will be directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar.

Talking about the film, the actress had earlier told PTI,"There are butterflies in my stomach when I think of working with them. Akshay sir launched me and now to work with him in a film is surreal. I look up to Kareena, I think she is a total diva and one of the most iconic stars of today. I would learn so much by working with them and Diljeet,"

"I play a Punjabi character and then we have these three inherently Punjabi people. I have started prep work so I can match up to them. All of them are so spontaneous artistes and it's a mad comedy. There will be a lot of improvisation which is going to happen on set so as an actor it is going to be an amazing ride," she added.